Arnold Schwarzenegger lends electric car to climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Associated Press
Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said yesterday Arnold Schwarzenegger had offered to "lend her his electric car".

The comments came in New York as Miss Thunberg prepared to travel to the Montreal march against climate change in the most eco-friendly way possible.

"A lot of people have offered to lend us, for example, their electric car. The best offer is probably, or so-called 'best', but one of the funniest offers I've received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to," she told host Fredrik Skavlan on a Scandinavian talk show.

Many took the day off school to do their bit to try and stem humanity's harmful impact on the planet.

Miss Thunberg and her father will be travelling to Canada in Schwarzenegger's car.

On Tuesday, Miss Thunberg scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit for their lack of action, repeatedly saying "How dare you."

Miss Thunberg's campaign began with solitary demonstrations outside Sweden's parliament on August 20, 2018.

Her solo protest has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming.

The 16-year-old Swede implored all nations to act on climate change, and act now.
