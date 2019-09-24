Arnold Schwarzenegger lends electric car to climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said yesterday Arnold Schwarzenegger had offered to "lend her his electric car".

The comments came in New York as Miss Thunberg prepared to travel to the Montreal march against climate change in the most eco-friendly way possible.

"A lot of people have offered to lend us, for example, their electric car. The best offer is probably, or so-called 'best', but one of the funniest offers I've received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to," she told host Fredrik Skavlan on a Scandinavian talk show.

Miss Thunberg and her father will be travelling to Canada in Schwarzenegger's car.

On Tuesday, Miss Thunberg scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit for their lack of action, repeatedly saying "How dare you."

Miss Thunberg's campaign began with solitary demonstrations outside Sweden's parliament on August 20, 2018.