Arnold Schwarzenegger 'devastated' after death of 'best friend' Franco Columbu

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "devastated" after his "best friend" Franco Columbu died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

The Italian bodybuilder and actor passed away in hospital after taking ill whilst swimming in the ocean, and in a moving tribute, 72-year-old Arnold has said his life was made "more complete" by his close pal.

Posting on social media, the Terminator star wrote: "Franco,

"You've heard me say that I don't like when people call me a self-made man. You've even heard me say that you're part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why.

"From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way.

"When I finally got to America, I was alone. I'd left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn't the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn't thrive without you.

"I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you."

Arnold said he will "always miss" his friend, but insisted he will "be there" for Franco's wife Debbie and daughter Maria.

He wrote: "I will always miss you. But I'll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries.