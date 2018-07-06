 

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson slams 'evil' internet, deletes all his Instagram pics

Bang Showbiz
Entertainment

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson has branded the Internet an "evil place" after he deleted all his pictures from Instagram.

The 24-year-old comedian wiped his account on the social media site today, which led to some fans speculating that there was some trouble brewing between him and the No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker - whom he proposed to last month after just one month of dating - as it included all the cute snaps of them together.

However, Pete took to his Instagram story just hours later to explain his decision, highlighting that he and Ariana, 25, are still going strong, but he finds the Internet a toxic place to be, because of the criticism he has received since dating the high profile star.

In an note posted to his story, he wrote: "no there's nothing wrong. no nothing happened. no there's nothing cryptic about anything. i just don't wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform.

"the internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. why should i spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. the fact that i even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i'm sure i'll be back at some point :)

"your neighborhood goon, pete (sic)"

Pete's comments come after the happy couple have been sharing loved-up posts about one another ever since they became engaged, culminating in Ariana dubbing them as "annoying" last week.

Captioning a picture of the pair, which she posted on her social media accounts, Ariana wrote: "My baaaaaby loves me"

And when Pete said he loved her "more than anything", she quipped back: "@petedavidson we're annoying as f**k".

Pete had also previously confessed that getting engaged to Ariana was "better" than he dreamed it would be.

Posting a picture of their hands - including Ariana's engagement ring - on Instagram, he wrote: "u know what you'd dream it be like ? it's better than that"

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Source: Bang Showbiz
Entertainment
