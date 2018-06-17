 

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson slammed for sick joke about Manchester bombing

Pete Davidson has been slammed for a sick joke he made about the Manchester Arena bombing.

SNL's Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old comedian recently got engaged to Ariana Grande - who was left devastated when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device after her concert last year killing 22 people - but just months after the tragedy, he made a tasteless joke about it during a stand-up routine that has resurfaced.

He joked that Ariana must know how famous she is "because Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert".

And victims of the tragedy have been left horrified by his comedy routine from last year.

Charlotte Hodgson, who lost her 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the attack, told the Sunday Mirror: "For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologise for it.

"The families will find it equally as disgusting. We don't need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it's heartbreaking to hear every day.

"But for someone so famous to be doing it and now to be with Ariana, it's outrageous. I think she would be horrified too."

Jade Clough, who survived the attack, added: "I think it's absolutely disgusting, I'm shocked.

"This isn't something to joke about, it was a terrorist attack targeted at children. You don't joke about things like that in a stand-up comedy show.

"I'm still suffering on a daily basis, I still have nightmares, and Ariana herself has suffered from PTSD. What the hell?"

Ariana, 25, and Pete first met in 2016 when she appeared on 'Saturday Night Live', which he is a cast member of.

The pair started dating in May after splitting from their previous partners and they announced their engagement last month after just a few weeks of dating.

