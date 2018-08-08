Ariana Grande suffers injury while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Pop star Ariana Grande has revealed she injured her hand while filming scenes for Carpool Karaoke.
The 25-year-old singer has called herself an "idiot" on social media after she managed to damage her right hand, but she still relished the experience of shooting the segment with TV host James Corden.
Ariana initially wrote on Twitter: "y'all i love @jkcorden."
And James responded: "This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can't wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal."
Ariana subsequently posted a shot of her injured hand to her Instagram Stories, but she's insisted she still loved shooting Carpool Karaoke.
She wrote on Twitter: "I've ...... never had more fun."