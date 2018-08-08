 

Ariana Grande suffers injury while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Pop star Ariana Grande has revealed she injured her hand while filming scenes for Carpool Karaoke.

The 25-year-old singer has called herself an "idiot" on social media after she managed to damage her right hand, but she still relished the experience of shooting the segment with TV host James Corden.

Ariana initially wrote on Twitter: "y'all i love @jkcorden."

And James responded: "This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can't wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal."

Ariana subsequently posted a shot of her injured hand to her Instagram Stories, but she's insisted she still loved shooting Carpool Karaoke.

She wrote on Twitter: "I've ...... never had more fun."

Source: Bang Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan has claimed women speaking out about the #MeToo movement are "weak".

The 32-year-old actress - who admitted she never personally had any negative experiences with sexual harassment or assault in Hollywood - admitted she would "hate" herself for her comments, but hit out at "attention seekers".

Speaking to The Times newspaper, she said: "I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

And Lindsay suggested some women have made public accusations just for attention.

She added: "You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

While the Mean Girls star admitted she couldn't full comment on the movement herself, she insisted women who were affected should have spoken out sooner.

She added: "I don't really have anything to say. I can't speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women.

"Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways... [But] if it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report."

Lindsay also opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles and move to Dubai, after experiencing Hollywood with "too much much money" when she was "way too young" without any real protection.

She explained: "You couldn't control anything yourself. There was just the tabloids, and they were out to get me. I'm now 32. Age changes everything. Understanding who you are, finding out who you are as a person, that has been a big factor for me."

Source: Bang Showbiz
Pink postpones fourth Aussie show after being released from hospital

Pop superstar Pink has postponed a fourth show in Sydney but is promising to be back on stage this Saturday following a stomach bug.

The American singer was admitted to hospital on Monday night with a gastric virus, having earlier been treated for dehydration.

In a post on Instagram today, she confirmed her next show will be on Saturday.

"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. 

"A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing.

I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.

 "Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids," part of the post reads.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Source: Bang Showbiz
