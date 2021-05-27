TODAY |

Ariana Grande shares first photos of intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande has shared several photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez at their home in Montecito, California. Source: Instagram / Ariana Grande

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram today to post never-before-seen images from her wedding, which took place in private on May 15 at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Grande simply captioned the snaps: "5.15.21”, alongside a heart.

In the images, Grande and Gomez – who were wearing sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang and a suit by Tom Ford respectively – could be seen sharing a sweet kiss in front of a fireplace which was surrounded by candles and gold decorations.

Ariana Grande has her makeup applied ahead of her wedding day. Source: Instagram / Ariana Grande

A second post, which had no caption, featured pictures of the 7 Rings singer getting her makeup done for her big day, as well as close up shots of her white dress and veil.

The singer also made a third post which shared the same caption as the first, and included a black and white photo of herself and Gomez kissing.

The God is a Woman hitmaker and the 25-year-old have been dating since January 2020, and Dalton proposed in December.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez on their wedding day. Source: Instagram / Ariana Grande

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, Stuck with U, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.

The couple chose to marry in private this month because they didn’t want to wait until Covid-19 had subsided to have a larger bash.

Another source said: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."

