Ariana Grande cancels Las Vegas performance over 'unforeseeable health reasons'

Ariana Grande has cancelled her performance at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas due to ill health.

The God is a Woman hitmaker was due to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday (New Zealand time) but has been forced to pull out due to health reasons.

A representative for the venue said: "Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, December 29. Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined at this time."

Grande - who would have been making her first on stage performance since she broke off her engagement with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson - is believed to be suffering from bronchitis, TMZ reports.

Grande has had a tough year and previously admitted it has had both the "best and the worst" year of her life.

Whilst she enjoyed great professional success over the last 12 months, she has also been dealing with the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the breakdown of her engagement to Pete, as well as the ongoing aftermath of a terrorist attack at her concert in May 2017.

Speaking as she picked up the Woman of the Year Award earlier this month, she said: "This is really special. I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life".



"I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.'