Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows off ring on Instagram

Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her, her fiancé and her engagement ring.

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event on December 6. Source: Associated Press

The Rain on Me singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram today. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned “forever n then some”.

The singer's mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

People magazine reported Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

Grande released her latest studio album, Positions, in November.

Tomrrow, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her Sweetener world tour, titled “excuse me, i love you”.