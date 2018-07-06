 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call it quits

Bang Showbiz
Entertainment

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly split.

The couple are said to have called time on their engagement but aren't ruling anything out when it comes to the future of their romance.

According to TMZ, the pair decided to end their relationship this weekend after agreeing that it just wasn't working out. The former couple reportedly still have love for each other and haven't ruled out something happening again one day.

It comes just a day after Ariana's manager Scooter Braun said the star still "needs time" to recover after a tough few years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller from a suspected overdose at the age of just 26.

Scooter said: "One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

Meanwhile, Pete previously revealed he and Ariana bonded over their failed relationships.

He said: "Timing I feel like is everything, and we both were in a similar situation at the same time. It’s like the weirdest, coolest thing that’s ever happened."

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Source: Bang Showbiz
FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein is escorted in handcuffs to a courtroom in New York. The #MeToo movement has sent dozens of once-powerful men in Hollywood into exile, but it has yet to put many of them in handcuffs or courtrooms. Weinstein has been charged with sexual assault in New York and Bill Cosby has been sent to prison in Pennsylvania in the year since stories on Weinstein in The New York Times and The New Yorker set off waves of revelations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. But those two central figures have been exceptions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

One charge dismissed against Harvey Weinstein amid concerns detective coached witness to remain silent
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Shannon Noll performs on stage at The Ettamogah Hotel on July 22, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Australian singer Shannon Noll pleads guilty to drug charge
1 NEWS

The Chase viewers left ‘fuming’ after host Bradley Walsh rejects Road Runner answer

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he 'stepped over the line' with women

Rap superstar Eminem to play massive Wellington show

Music

Rapper Eminem will play Wellington's Westpac Stadium next year, his only New Zealand appearance.

He will perform on March 2, in what Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency told Stuff could be the capital's biggest show.

The show is the second installment on his Rapture tour, which took in Auckland in 2014.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday October 23.

Eminem Source: Bang Showbiz
Indian actresses, writers flood social media with allegations of sexual harassment amid calls to enforce 2013 law

Associated Press
Indian actresses and writers are flooding social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault, releasing pent-up frustration with a law that was lauded internationally but that critics say has done little to change the status quo in the world's largest democracy.

"People using social media to articulate their complaints should be recognised in the context of failure. The system has in effect failed us, has failed women," T.K. Rajalakshmi, the president of the Indian Women's Press Corps, said in a panel discussion yesterday in New Delhi.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act of 2013 holds Indian workplaces liable for sexual harassment, and prescribes a system for investigating and redressing complaints. Employers must create committees that are at least 50 per cent women, presided over by a woman and with one external expert, to process complaints. The law builds on the landmark 1997 Vishakha case, in which India's Supreme Court held that sexual harassment at work violated a woman's constitutional right to equality.

But nearly five years since the law came into effect, many managers and employees are not aware of it.

Those who are rarely implement it fully, in part because of the enormous taboo in India of discussing anything related to sex, said Naina Kapur, the attorney who argued the Vishakha case before the Supreme Court.

"Every time I get a call it's after the event has happened. It's supposed to be effectively communicated and it hasn't been," Kapur said, adding that in India, "as women get more into the marketplace and the workplace, their experience of sex harassment and violence is a growing area of concern but it's not being heard."

Based on the nonstop TV coverage, alleged victims are making themselves heard on social media, bypassing completely the protocol created by the 2013 law.

The social media storm began in September, when former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta spoke to several Indian TV news channels about her frustration with a fruitless police complaint she filed in 2008 against actor Nana Patekar for alleged sexual harassment on a Mumbai movie set.

Retired Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta. Source: Associated Press

Dutta said that after Patekar groped her during a dance routine, she fled the set and a mob surrounded her car, smashed the windshield and trapped her inside.

Patekar has denied the allegations.

Then on October 4, Mumbai comedy group AIB announced it had decided to de-list every video featuring former member Utsav Chakraborty, whom women had taken to social media to condemn for alleged sexual harassment.

On October 7, an unnamed former employee at Phantom Films writing in the Huffington Post described allegations she had made in 2015 against one of the company's partners, director Vikas Bahl, whom she said behaved inappropriately during a trip to Goa.

The following day, company partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane dissolved Phantom Films. Bahl has filed an intent to sue his former partners for defamation.

Also on October 8, journalist Sandhya Menon shared screenshots of her conversation with two women claiming that actor Rajat Kapoor harassed them over the phone.

Kapoor apologised on Twitter if he had "slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt."

That same day, former TV producer, director and writer Vinta Nanda said on Facebook and in TV interviews that she was raped 19 years ago by actor Alok Nath.

Nath said in a TV interview that he neither denied or agreed with the allegations. "It must have happened, but someone else would have done it," Nath said.

TV actress Sandy Mridul expressed her support for Nanda in a tweet. Fellow TV actress Deepika Amin followed on Twitter: "Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women."

On October 10, actor and heavyweight Bollywood producer Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao put out a statement saying they were "committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in." In a tweet, Khan said they were about to begin work with someone who had been accused of sexual misconduct and that the matter was pending in court.

Perhaps the most startling development has been the string of accusations against Junior External Affairs Minister M.J. Akbar. In less than a week, at least nine women journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior when he was a newspaper editor in Kolkata and Delhi.

Neither Akbar nor the ministry has responded.

But for India's burgeoning #MeToo movement to take hold in the broader strata of Indian society, the 2013 sex harassment law must be implemented more broadly, said Sunieta Ojha, a lawyer who regularly conducts workshops on the law.

"It requires a complete change of attitude toward women and toward workplace ethics. Employers instead of looking at it as a hassle, they have to see it as an investment. If they start doing that, it starts to have a very positive effect," she said.

Mumbai police yesterday said they had opened an investigation into Patekar after Dutta filed a fresh complaint, charging him with violating two sections of the Indian Penal Code related to offending a woman's modesty. If found guilty, the maximum penalty is two years in prison.

Dutta said that after the alleged attack in 2008, she also lodged a complaint with Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), an agency now subject to the 2013 law.

Dutta's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, said Dutta decided to speak out again about what allegedly happened to her in 2008 because she hoped the spotlight would help enforce the workplace sex harassment law within CINTAA.

"Some are rich, some are poor, but many women are working there, and it will benefit all," Satpute said.

Activists of Congress party’s women’s wing shout slogans against Bollywood actor Nana Patekar during a protest in support of former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. Source: Associated Press
The Crown actress 'deeply hurt' by pay scandal

Bang Showbiz
Claire Foy was "deeply hurt" by The Crown pay scandal.

The 34-year-old actress admits it was tough to hear she was being paid much less than her co-star Matt Smith but felt she had to speak out about it or she would be "cheating herself and all the other women she knows".

She said: "I was deeply hurt by it, because I’d been working on that show for two years. I loved everybody on it. And then I realised, there’s been a big, fat, dirty secret that nobody’s ever talked about.

"But then there was also that thing [of being] an inadvertent spokesperson. Why did it have to be me? I could have said nothing. And I think everyone would have preferred that. But I thought, if I do that, I will be cheating myself and all the other women I know."

And Claire feels the industry can get away with things like this because it is so competitive.

She added to NET-A-PORTER’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdi: "You feel lucky to have a job. It’s so competitive. So, in that way, they rely on competitiveness and actors’ vulnerability to say, 'They’ll accept it for 10 grand less.'"

Matt had previously broken his silence on the issue to condemn the pay gap.

He said at the time: "Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all.

"I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it, because that what's needed to happen.

"Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved - but not just in our industry, in all industries."

Actress Claire Foy poses on the red carpet of the 75th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Actress Claire Foy poses on the red carpet of the 75th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Source: Bang Showbiz
Meet BTS, South Korean boy band breaking into the US and UK music charts

1 NEWS
First came The Beatles, then One Direction – now, it's BTS.

The South Korean boy band, one of the most influential music groups on social media, recently finished a run of sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena.

Their success has brought K-Pop, or Korean pop music, to the world stage as the first South Korean group to break into the US and UK charts.

But, as the BBC's Sophie Van Brugen, it isn't just the music the fans love.

BTS has just finished a run of sold out shows at London’s 02 Arena. Source: 1 NEWS
