Aquaman star Jason Momoa would rather 'squat a car' than do yoga again

Jason Momoa would rather "squat a car" than do yoga again.

Jason Momoa. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Aquaman star tried the practice for the first time in a while recently and not only was it the hardest workout he's ever put himself through, he was still feeling the effects days later.

He said: "So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

"I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga.

"I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic."

The 41-year-old actor previously attempted yoga while preparing for Conan the Barbarian in 2011 and despite being in great shape at the time, he found the class a struggle.

He told the new issue of Men's Health magazine: "I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’ "

Momoa insisted his toned physique is just down to "genetics".

He said: "It’s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

The former Game of Thrones star - who has Lola, 13, and Wolf, 11, with wife Lisa Bonet, and is also stepfather to her adult daughter Zoe Kravitz - is pleased the coronavirus pandemic has brought him and his family much closer together.

He said: "We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

Momoa cried when Lola turned 13 in July and he admitted he's not looking forward to the time when she starts dating.