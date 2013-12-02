Apply now! Calls go out for extras in Peter Jackson's new blockbuster film

If you're a Wellingtonian, have your own car, can work within 12 hours' notice and might be looking for a break into film then this is your chance to be in Sir Peter Jackson's next big blockbuster.

The Academy Award-winning Kiwi director has put out a call on TradeMe for film extras to star in his latest book adaptation on the 2001 Philip Reeve steampunk novel series Mortal Engines.

Sir Peter Jackson in Hollywood Source: 1 NEWS

Jackson announced the new project in October last year.

He and writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens would write the script, while his protege Christian Rivers would direct the film.

The TradeMe advertisement, which was put up last Thursday, was a little light on details but said the day rate for film extras was $200.

Applicants needed to have flexible availability, could work with 12 hours' notice, and have their own transport.

Teenagers under 17 years of age are advised not to apply for positions.

The ad asks people to apply only if they are 17 years or over, lived in the capital, and are a resident of New Zealand or hold a current work permit.