'Apologies about the bowl latte and paninis' – funnyman Tom Sainsbury meets Paula Bennett for first time on TVNZ's Poker Face

National Party MP Paula Bennett has met her match (literally), on set of TVNZ's comedy Poker Face.

For the first time ever Ms Bennett came face-to-face with 'Snapchat dude' Tom Sainsbury, known for his satirical videos impersonating politicians.

Sainsbury told 1 NEWS he thought Ms Bennett would hate him if they met, saying he thought "that she'd have me killed. That I needed to back out."

The comedian's been sharing political satire videos about New Zealand politicians for a year and a half, the character that resonated most with his followers was the bowl latte drinking, panini eating, Paula Bennett.

The pair had talked before, and Ms Bennett shared several of her own response videos to Facebook during the 2017 election campaign, but they'd never met in real life... until now.

"Actually seeing her in person, after watching so much footage of her, was surreal. And there she was interacting with me. But she was very gracious."

When asked if his impersonations will improve after meeting her, Sainsbury said: "Hell yes."

"I got some great snippets from our interaction: Her relationship with grey hair, the way she holds her gaze, her laugh."

In the series, available on TVNZ OnDemand, comedians and celebrities face off to win money for charities of their choice.

The comedian gets three rounds to show their best work and try to make the celeb crack a smile.

This week's showdown was between Ms Bennett and Sainsbury.

Ms Bennett managed to keep a both a straight face for two of the rounds, earning $500 for her chosen charity, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Sainsbury won the last, earning $500 for SAFE.