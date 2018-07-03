A$AP Rocky and Skrillex coming to Auckland in September

Source:
A$AP Rocky and Skrillex are coming to Auckland in September as part of the Listen In festival.
A$AP Rocky in 2013.
Source: Chad Cooper/Wikimedia Commons
Listen In is an off-shoot of the annual Australian festival Listen Out, and it is coming to New Zealand for the first time this year.
Last time Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - was here, he was attacked in an elevator at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.
Skrillex is well-known worldwide for his unique and trail-blazing brand of dubstep.
Skrillex performs in Canada in 2011.
Source: Brennan Schnell/Wikimedia Commons
They will play at spark Arena on September 28, and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
Spark presale opens at 12pm on July 5 and general sales open at 1pm on July 9.
