A$AP Rocky and Skrillex coming to Auckland in September

A$AP Rocky and Skrillex are coming to Auckland in September as part of the Listen In festival.

A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky in 2013.

Source: Chad Cooper/Wikimedia Commons

Listen In is an off-shoot of the annual Australian festival Listen Out, and it is coming to New Zealand for the first time this year.

Last time Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - was here, he was attacked in an elevator at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Skrillex is well-known worldwide for his unique and trail-blazing brand of dubstep.

Skrillex performs in Canada in 2011.

Source: Brennan Schnell/Wikimedia Commons

Source: Brennan Schnell/Wikimedia Commons

They will play at spark Arena on September 28, and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Spark presale opens at 12pm on July 5 and general sales open at 1pm on July 9.

Music

