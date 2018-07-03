A$AP Rocky and Skrillex coming to Auckland in September

A$AP Rocky and Skrillex are coming to Auckland in September as part of the Listen In festival.

A$AP Rocky in 2013. Source: Chad Cooper/Wikimedia Commons

Listen In is an off-shoot of the annual Australian festival Listen Out, and it is coming to New Zealand for the first time this year.

Last time Rocky - real name Rakim Mayers - was here, he was attacked in an elevator at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Skrillex is well-known worldwide for his unique and trail-blazing brand of dubstep.

Skrillex performs in Canada in 2011. Source: Brennan Schnell/Wikimedia Commons

They will play at spark Arena on September 28, and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.