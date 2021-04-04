TODAY |

Anticipation rises as first trailer for LeBron James' Space Jam sequel released

Source:  1 NEWS

Excitement is brewing in Hollywood after the release of the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the iconic Space Jam film this morning.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Credits: Warner Bros

Los Angeles Laker LeBron James stars in the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, set to be released in July, following in the steps of predecessor Michael Jordan, who starred in the original film in 1996.

The plot is centred around James and his son Dom - who dreams of being a video game developer - being trapped in a virtual space, with the only way out being for James to team up with a crew of Looney Tunes including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Roadrunner, and beat a team of digitised champions on the basketball court.

LeBron James stars in Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. Source: Warner Bros.

Like the original, a host of NBA stars will make appearances, including the likes of  Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul.

The film is set for release in New Zealand on July 17.

