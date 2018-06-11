 

Anthony Bourdain had no narcotics in his body at the time of his death - toxicology report

Bang Showbiz

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain - who took his own life aged 61 in a French hotel room earlier this month - didn't have any narcotics in his body at the time of his death.

FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File)

This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York.

Source: Associated Press

Christian de Rocquigny de Fayel - the local prosecutor in charge of the investigation - has told the New York Times newspaper today that the star only had a "trace of nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose" in his body at the time of his death.

He was in France shooting a forthcoming episode of his show 'Parts Unknown' when he died, and the prosecutor previously said there was no evidence of foul play involved.

Bourdain - who died at the age of 61 - is survived by his 11-year-old daughter Ariane, who is his only child with his ex-wife Ottavia Busia.

There has been an outpouring of emotion following the sad news of his death, and former US president Barack Obama was one of those to pay tribute.

Obama - who shared a $6 meal in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Bourdain during his appearance on 'Parts Unknown' - wrote on the micro-blogging website: ""Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer." This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food -- but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted: "Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Meanwhile, Jamie Oliver wrote on the micro-blogging website: "I have to say I'm in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx (sic)"

Where can I get help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

