Anika Moa could be support act for Celine Dion in Auckland after telling diva 'I could do it'

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa could be a support act for singing sensation Celine Dion in Auckland later this year after putting her hand up for the gig while interviewing the Canadian star on Seven Sharp's first show of the year last night.

Dion has sold nearly 250-million albums, making her the biggest grossing female artist in history, and she's coming to New Zealand for the first time in two decades, in August.

Seven Sharp sent the programme's songstress Anika Moa to Las Vegas to talk to the diva, and it was an interview with a difference that saw the two singers competing as they each demonstrated hitting high notes.

Moa said she'll be in the front row at Dion's Auckland concert and ventured: "But do you need a support act 'cause I could do it? Have you already got a support act?"

Dion responded: "Ah yes, we do have a support act."

Moa repeated that she could support her, at which point Dion sounded open to the idea.

"Ah, after the interview I can talk to them about two support acts. We have one support act, we can have two support acts. Really I don't know. I'll talk to them about it," she said.

I think I was born with my passion"

Celine Dion

Celine Dion has had hit after hit for decades and is now the highest earning artist in Las Vegas, allegedly earning $US500,000 per show - that's $NZ684,000.

Asked how does she keep the passion alive, she told Anika Moa: "My passion? I think I was born with my passion."

More than four million fans have flocked to Celine Dion's Vegas show.

"Sometimes I think, 'oh no, not that song again.' But when it starts I look at one person, and that person is hearing me and looking at me singing it for her for the first time. And she's crying. It's like 'wow thank you so much'."

Asked does she still get nervous, Dion said: "I get anxious. And it's not in a nervous way. It's anticipating the moment to start, I'm trying to breathe slowly. My mouth gets a little bit dry, so I pinch my tongue, it produces saliva, and I breathe slowly and I say, 'this is for you, my three boys'."

Celine Dion performs one concert in New Zealand, at Auckland's Spark Arena on August 11, with tickets going on sale on February 19.