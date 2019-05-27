Anika Moa chats with Taron Egerton, star of Elton John biopic Rocketman, ahead of film's NZ release

Elton John has finally gotten the biopic treatment in new film Rocketman, which debuts in New Zealand cinemas this week.

While recent Queen flick Bohemian Rhapsody was criticised for its sanitised version of the life of frontman Freddie Mercury, Rocketman has been getting rave reviews for its "warts and all" depiction of his topsy-turvy life.

Seven Sharp's Anika Moa flew to Sydney to sit down with the movie's star, Taron Egerton, and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

The Welsh actor, 29, said he "never felt squeamish" while filming the more salacious parts of the biopic.

"I have to say, I don't know what it says about me as a person, but I never felt squeamish or like any of that was – I felt that that was a really exciting opportunity as an actor – you just want to do the things that require a bit of a leap of faith," Egerton said.

Fletcher added, "We wanted to do something that's pushed to the edge, you know?"

"There was a line, of course, and we could – sometimes, we sort of almost go over it."

He said the film was keen to explore the more nuanced parts of human nature and the "real and human cost" of John's "incredible highs."