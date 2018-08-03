 

Anika Moa chats with Julia Deans of Fur Patrol fame about gender disparity in the Kiwi music scene

1 NEWS
She's the voice behind one of New Zealand's greatest songs and now singer-songwriter Julia Deans is making her voice heard in a different way.

The music industry has come into the spotlight over gender disparity recently with nearly 50 music festivals in the UK making a pledge towards gender balanced line-ups by 2022.

And back here? Well former Fur Patrol singer Julia Deans response to gender disparity starts by bringing a female focused show to the country.

Anika Moa sat down with Julia ahead of her album release tour. Watch the video above to find out more.

Deans’ response to gender disparity starts by bringing a female focused show to New Zealand. Source: Seven Sharp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp libel case: Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard 'punched him twice in the face'

Katy Perry pays visit to sick 8-year-old fan in Australia who missed her concert due to brain tumour surgery

Stan Walker announces first NZ tour in five years - 'A big thank you to all my loyal, PATIENT fans'
02:17
Some jaw-dropping action scenes were filmed in Central Otago, while a Ngāi Tahu helicopter company ferried crew.

'He was extremely good' - Kiwi helicopter company praise Tom Cruise's flying in Mission Impossible

Pink postpones Sydney show due to illness a month out from NZ concerts

AAP | 1 NEWS
Pop superstar Pink has been forced to postpone her first Sydney show in five years after falling ill, a month out from her New Zealand concerts.

The American singer had been due to bring her Beautiful Trauma world tour to Sydney on Friday, but has cancelled the first of nine shows on doctor's orders after developing an upper respiratory infection.

The show is expected to be rescheduled.

"It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday's show will be postponed," Pink tweeted today.

"I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for.

"I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I'm sorry."   

The award-winning singer followed up with another tweet asking fans for remedies.

"Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?

"Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti-pots. They scare me."

Pink had kicked off her latest Australian tour in Perth on July 4.

Other shows are scheduled for Sydney on August 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 25 and 26.

She's also due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, followed by Melbourne on August 28 and 29.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
Bang Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has surprised his stuntman and cousin, Tanoai Reed with a new custom ute.

The 46-year-old actor's longtime stunt double and cousin, Tanoai Reed - who is known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - was reduced to tears by the generous gift.

Posting a video of the moment he surprised his "brother" on his Instagram, Dwayne wrote: "SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!

"Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several "Stuntman of the Year" honours".

In the clip, Reed was under the impression that he's being interviewed about working alongside the former wrestler but was left stunned when he was gifted with the black truck.

The Instagram post continued: "I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.

"As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the driver's cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise.

"Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business."

The Rock - who first worked with Reed in the 2002 film, The Scorpion King - was recently named the highest paid actor in the history of Forbes magazine.

Dwayne Johnson's stunt-double and cousin Tanoai Reed was overcome with emotion by the amazing gesture. Source: Instagram
