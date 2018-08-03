Anika Moa chats with Julia Deans of Fur Patrol fame about gender disparity in the Kiwi music scene

Pop superstar Pink has been forced to postpone her first Sydney show in five years after falling ill, a month out from her New Zealand concerts.

The American singer had been due to bring her Beautiful Trauma world tour to Sydney on Friday, but has cancelled the first of nine shows on doctor's orders after developing an upper respiratory infection.

The show is expected to be rescheduled.

"It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday's show will be postponed," Pink tweeted today.

"I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for.

"I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I'm sorry."

The award-winning singer followed up with another tweet asking fans for remedies.

"Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?

"Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti-pots. They scare me."

Pink had kicked off her latest Australian tour in Perth on July 4.

Other shows are scheduled for Sydney on August 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 25 and 26.

She's also due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, followed by Melbourne on August 28 and 29.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.