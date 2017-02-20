Angelina Jolie tearfully breaks silence on split with Brad Pitt: 'We will always be family'

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie insists her estranged husband Brad Pitt will "always be a family" with her and their six children, and hopes their split will make them a "stronger" family unit.

The By The Sea star filed for divorce from the Fury actor last year.

Although they have decided to go their separate ways, Jolie hopes the whole thing will make them a "stronger" unit.

Speaking to BBC World News, she said, "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it".

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we've all being through a difficult time.

"My focus is my children, our children... and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family.

"I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

My focus is my children, our children"

Angelina Jolie

Angelina is currently in Cambodia for the film premiere of First They Killed My Father, where she was was joined by her six kids - Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Speaking at the premiere, she said, "I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country.

"This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.

"Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother.