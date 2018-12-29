Angelina Jolie pens article about increase in child abuse amidst coronavirus pandemic

Angelina Jolie has penned an article about the increase in child abuse amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Angelina Jolie addresses the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Source: Associated Press

The Maleficent star has written about how the isolation has affected families up and down the US and made children even more vulnerable.

Writing in an op-ed, she said: "Isolating a victim from family and friends is a well-known tactic of control by abusers, meaning that the social distancing that is necessary to stop Covid-19 is one that will inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children.

"There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings.

"It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative's house that provide an escape from their abusive environment.

"Covid-19 has cut children off from their friends, their regular schooling and their freedom of movement.

"With well over a billion young people living under lockdown worldwide, there has been a lot of focus on how to prevent children missing out on their education, as well as how to lift their spirits and keep them joyful in isolation."

And the 44-year-old actress has tried to use her platform to support those children going through tough times.

She added: "The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children have produced a series of guides to help protect children during the pandemic, including managing stress and talking to children about difficult issues.

"The Child Helpline Network can direct parents or anyone with concerns to a number to call for advice and information. And there are sites that can help you if you have concerns about your own relationship.