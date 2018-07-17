 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Angelina Jolie in awe of Syrian refugees who are living in Iraq – ‘Home feels so warm and full of love’

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jolie travelled to a camp in Northern Iraq as part of her role with the UN.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

01:57
3
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

00:39
4
Andrew Knewstubb said the team had been stopped around the city for photos and autographs ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

State Highway 1 in north Waikato closed in both directions after truck rolls, injuring driver

02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Donald Trump today sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki.

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.