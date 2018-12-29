TODAY |

Angelina Jolie hints at future in politics

Bang Showbiz
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has hinted at making a move into politics.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been outspoken on a number of issues - such as refugees and sexual violence - over recent years, and Jolie has now suggested she may be interested in a future in politics.

During an appearance on the BBC's Today show, Jolie was asked whether she would consider getting involved in politics, and she replied: "If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed ... I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics ... but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet."

Jolie, 43, is already a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency.

And the actress explained that through the work she's already done, she has developed a good insight into a wide range of important issues.

She shared: "I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done."

In 2005, Jolie rubbished talk of a potential move into politics, saying at the time that she had "way too many skeletons" in her closet.

But the Hollywood star - who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 until 2016 - seemed more open to the idea in 2014.

She said: "I wonder if by now if my skeletons are out. They're probably all out.

"You know, if I thought I'd be effective, I would. But I'm not sure if I would ever be taken seriously in that way, and be able to be effective."

Angelina Jolie addresses the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Source: Associated Press
