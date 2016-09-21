 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of not paying enough child support

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Movies

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of not paying enough child support in a new court filing, after it was previously reported they are "not even close" to finalising their divorce.

The former couple - who have children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox together - split in 2016, but are still at loggerheads in court over their divorce filing.

Angelina is now alleging her former partner has paid "no meaningful child support" since their split almost two years ago.

Angelina's attorney Samantha Bley DeJean stated in papers filed today that Pitt has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

But a source with knowledge of the case has claimed the court filing by the 43-year-old Maleficent actress was done in order to get their marriage "dissolved" quickly.

The insider told People magazine: "The filing today was only intended for the marriage to be dissolved, and before everything else can be dissolved, things have to be done by both parties, including financial disclosure and child support.

"The dissolution of the marriage will help everyone move forward and work together - as co-parents, something they're committed to. It's up to the court to come up with a solution good for the kids."

The new court documents come after it was recently reported Angelina and Brad, 53, are "not even close" to settling their divorce.

A source said: "Brad and Angelina are not even close to settling their divorce. They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues that they haven't even exchanged any financial documents yet, which is routine in divorces and one of the first steps people take in the filing process.

"There will be no settlement or resolution anytime soon. They are kind of at an impasse at this point because the focus has been on custody; nothing else has been hashed out yet."

Both actors are said to be keen to "work out the details of the divorce," but they have been "unable to reach an agreement that they are both happy about".

The tabloid headline generating romance is over.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Winston Peters pointed out Mr Bridges' behaviour to the Speaker in Question Time today.

Watch: Simon Bridges forced to apologise after yelling 'this isn't comedy hour' as Jacinda Ardern speaks in Parliament
2

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

3

Change to international students' post-study work rights announced
4

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches
5

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:37
Memes involving the President and the famous bear haven’t gone down well, it seems.

China bans Winnie-the-Pooh movie after comparisons to President Xi

Watch: Parris Goebel puts Ciara through her paces in behind the scenes video
Robert Redford attends the premiere of 'Our Souls at Night' the 74th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema in Venice, Italy, on 01 September 2017. Photo: BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 20 7485 1500 e-mail pictures@famous.uk.com www.famous.uk.com HB00355

Robert Redford announces retirement from acting as he completes final film
01:11
After years of playing non-Māori characters, he says the attitude change is a “dream come true”.

Cliff Curtis: 'I'm in Hollywood and they want me to be a Māori – it doesn't get better than that for me'

Ruby Rose cast as first openly gay superhero lead in TV series, in Batwoman

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Social Issues
Australia

Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, "Arrow", "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote today on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news.

As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."

Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Social Issues
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Council votes to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
North America

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

But the vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighbouring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognised Mr Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
North America