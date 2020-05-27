Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has revealed that he's recovered after being stricken with Covid-19 and has donated plasma for research about coronavirus treatments.
Bocelli visited a hospital overnight (NZT) in the Tuscan city of Pisa to donate.
Some Covid-19 patients have received plasma from former patients as part of their treatment to boost recovery.
The singer told reporters outside the hospital that he had suffered only mild symptoms after a positive swab test on March 10.
Bocelli said he finds it “hard to metabolize” the concept that a virus could “bring the whole world ... to its knees.”
On Easter Sunday in April, Bocelli sang solo in Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral during the lockdown in Italy, where the Covid-19 outbreak began in Europe.