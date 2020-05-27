TODAY |

Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research

Source:  Associated Press

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has revealed that he's recovered after being stricken with Covid-19 and has donated plasma for research about coronavirus treatments.

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs outside the Duomo cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Source: Associated Press

Bocelli visited a hospital overnight (NZT) in the Tuscan city of Pisa to donate.

Some Covid-19 patients have received plasma from former patients as part of their treatment to boost recovery.

The singer told reporters outside the hospital that he had suffered only mild symptoms after a positive swab test on March 10.

Bocelli said he finds it “hard to metabolize” the concept that a virus could “bring the whole world ... to its knees.”

On Easter Sunday in April, Bocelli sang solo in Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral during the lockdown in Italy, where the Covid-19 outbreak began in Europe.

Entertainment
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates NZ's daily Covid-19 case numbers
2
No new Covid-19 cases announced for fifth consecutive day, no patients left in hospitals
3
Mainfreight returns wage subsidy after making more money than expected in lockdown
4
NZ-born father charged with murder after disabled daughter dies in horrific circumstances
5
National leader Todd Muller admits lack of detail for his Covid-19 economic recovery pitch
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:28

Silver Ferns could play NZ Men's side to fill Test void

Air NZ adds flight times for Kiwis wanting to travel around country for work in Level 2

Harry Potter author JK Rowling reveals new children's fairytale book

Defying Ardern, Deputy PM Winston Peters says 'we have been in lockdown far too long'