Andrea Bocelli recovers from Covid-19, donates plasma for research

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has revealed that he's recovered after being stricken with Covid-19 and has donated plasma for research about coronavirus treatments.

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs outside the Duomo cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Source: Associated Press

Bocelli visited a hospital overnight (NZT) in the Tuscan city of Pisa to donate.

Some Covid-19 patients have received plasma from former patients as part of their treatment to boost recovery.

The singer told reporters outside the hospital that he had suffered only mild symptoms after a positive swab test on March 10.

Bocelli said he finds it “hard to metabolize” the concept that a virus could “bring the whole world ... to its knees.”