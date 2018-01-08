 

Will and Grace star Debra Messing takes swing at E! network over gender inequality

Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

A woman died after the accident last night.

Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured


The list of popular baby names is out.

Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

Messing made comments about E! presenters' pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

LIVE: Will & Grace star calls out E! for gender inequality during Golden Globes red carpet interview with them

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.



 
