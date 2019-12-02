TODAY |

Will and Grace actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Source:  Associated Press

Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on Will and Grace, has died.

Shelley Morrison. Source: Associated Press

Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died today at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.

Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will and Grace” from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Before “Will and Grace,” Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun” alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.

She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.

Entertainment
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway
2
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
3
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
4
Rural fire station burgled while crew attend job
5
Baby's death after fall in Canterbury playground sparks warning from coroner
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Rod Stewart: Rocker turned model railroad builder

Two K-pop stars get prison terms for sexual crimes
02:21

Sneak peek with Dan Corbett at new weather graphics coming to 1 NEWS at 6pm

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wish fans a happy Thanksgiving