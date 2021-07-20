Amy Winehouse's signature beehive hair started off as a joke

Amy Winehouse's hairdresser has revealed that he created the singer's iconic beehive hairstyle as a "joke".

Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Source: Getty

Alex Foden was responsible for creating the look for Amy for her Back to Black music video and although he intended for it to just be a bit of fun everyone loved the cut so much that it became her signature style.

In an interview with the Sunday People newspaper, he said: "As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in.

“I said, ‘There you go, let’s go and show the finished look’, taking the p*** obviously, and as we came out the trailer everybody went, ‘Oh my God! That is it, that is the signature look.'"

Foden would then make Amy's beehive bigger and bigger, so much so that she once lost her mobile phone in her locks for "three days".

He added: "She once couldn’t find her ­mobile for three days. She scratched her head and it was inside her beehive.”

Amy tragically died on July 23, 2011, at the age of just 27 and this month marks 10 years since her passing.

Despite her hit albums and clutch of Grammy Awards, Foden insists the musician was "just a normal girl" and a great friend, but she struggled with her drink and drug demons.

He said: "She was a good listener and always wanted to know everything about your life.