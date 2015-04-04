Amy Winehouse to be honoured in Grammy Museum exhibition

Amy Winehouse is set to be honoured in a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum, which will showcase a range of the iconic singer's costumes, as well as never-before-seen lyrics and journal entries.

The singer died in 2011 at the age of 27, and in honour of her memory, the Grammy Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit - titled 'Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse' - to showcase a range of the iconic singer's costumes from her archives.

The collection will be the first ever Winehouse exhibit in the United States, and will open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on January 17 2020, where it will remain until April 13.

'Beyond Black - The Style Of Amy Winehouse' will offer a retrospective of Winehouse's career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and the legacy she left after her passing.

The 'Back to Black' hitmaker took both style and musical inspiration from legacy artists Frank Sinatra, Shangri-Las, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and more, as well as contemporaries in hip-hop and R&B, including Salt-N-Pepa, Nas, Beastie Boys, Lauryn Hill, En Vogue, and more.

Source: 1 NEWS

The exhibit will also touch on how Winehouse's untimely passing led her family to create the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience, so that they can flourish.

Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, said in a statement: "Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically - as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look - and musically.

"She liked to call me a 'cab-driving Sinatra' and her mother's side of the family were also musicians. Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world, but also her fashion. We're eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity and look forward to honouring her legacy by displaying these items at the Grammy Museum."

Alongside fashion pieces including the halter dress Winehouse wore at her final stage performance in Belgrade, and custom-made but never worn dresses that was supposed to be for her cancelled 2011 summer festival tour, the exhibit will also feature never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and journal entries, and never-before-seen home video.