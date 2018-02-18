 

Amy Schumer releases photos of her secret wedding after surprising fans on Instagram with the news

Bang Showbiz

Amy Schumer has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding after she surprised fans earlier this week with an announcement on Instagram.

Amy Schumer revealed she married in secret on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The 38-year-old star tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu earlier this week, and today she took to Instagram to share a collection of candid snaps of the big day.

Amongst the photos were images of Amy’s sister Kim becoming overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing her sibling’s wedding dress, and shots of the newlyweds beside Kim and her spouse.

The Trainwreck star confirmed her wedding in a sweet Instagram post of pictures of the big day, captioning them with the word “yup".

Amy had been romantically linked to Chris since November but she only confirmed her romance with him earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself and Chris kissing in a photo booth at friend Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party.

She captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Amy’s showbiz pal Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted the pair’s nuptials were “sudden” but "beautiful", as she claims the ceremony left her "sobbing".

She said: "It was beautiful. It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole - his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

