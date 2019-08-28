TODAY |

American TV host apologises for 'insensitive' Prince George ballet comments

Associated Press
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has apologised for her "insensitive" comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments yesterday, saying she has learned the "bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

She was heavily criticised last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said "we'll see how long that lasts."

Prince George on his sixth birthday
Prince George on his sixth birthday Source: Kensington Palace

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels yesterday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.

She says she hopes she has turned a negative "into a teachable moment."

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Spencer has apologized for throwing some shade on Prince George taking ballet lessons. The âGood Morning Americaâ host on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, said she âscrewed up.â (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Lara Spencer. Source: Associated Press
