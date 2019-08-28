American TV host apologises for 'insensitive' Prince George ballet comments

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has apologised for her "insensitive" comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments yesterday, saying she has learned the "bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

She was heavily criticised last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said "we'll see how long that lasts."

Prince George on his sixth birthday Source: Kensington Palace

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels yesterday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.