American rockers Fall Out Boy announce New Zealand show

Rock band Fall Out Boy have announced they will play one show in New Zealand next year.

This morning the band took to social media to reveal to their fans that they will play at Waitakere Trust Arena in Auckland on March 7 2018, as part of their Mania world tour.

The American band, famous for hit songs, Sugar, We're Goin Down and Dance, Dance, consists of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley.

Yesterday they hinted to an upcoming announcement regarding Australasian tour dates on Twitter.

Today the Chicago natives announced pre-sale tickets for their New Zealand show will be available on Monday.

All tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday July 20 from Ticketek.