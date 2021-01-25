American R&B singer Trey Songz arrested after allegedly putting police officer in headlock at NFL game

Trey Songz has been arrested.

Recording artist Trey Songz. Source: Getty

The Back Home rapper - whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson - was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer at the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, today.

Witnesses told TMZ that Trey was being heckled by other fans in the stands and asked them to be quiet.

According to the onlookers, a cop then allegedly got physical with the 36-year-old star without provocation and insisted the supposed altercation saw Trey acting in self-defense.

The website had video footage of the scuffle, in which a man said to be the rapper could be seen punching the police officer in the head and trying to get him in a headlock before being detained.

In the clip, fans can be heard shouting and urging the cop to get off the 'Na Na' hitmaker until more officers arrived, and then urged for them to arrest their fellow cop instead.

However, Trey was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.