TODAY |

American-Kiwi author and explorer returns to NZ for book tour

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Arts and Culture

Author, educator and explorer Jo Patti returns to New Zealand today to tour her new book and give back to the Kiwis who have a special place in her heart.

Ms Patti was born and raised in New Jersey but became a New Zealand citizen in 1994 after she was employed by Kahurangi national Maori Dance Theatre in Hastings and says she has "deep connections with Aotearoa".

She returns with two books, Kismet, which is a volume of poetry, and Getting Off the X, a collection of non-fiction stories about risk-taking and getting out of danger which speaks of her own personal tragedies.

In 2013, Jo lost her son, Denali Schmidt, who was killed along with his father climbing the K-2 in Pakistan.

Neither body has been found, and her daughter, Sequoia has since returned to the site to look for the pair.

"Getting Off The X means getting out of the line of fire and moving off the target area which can be danger in a physical, emotion or even spiritual sense," Jo says.

Over the next two months, Jo will tour both the North and the South Island, starting tomorrow in Auckland at Time Out Bookstore.

Author Jo Patti returns to New Zealand with book tour
Author Jo Patti returns to New Zealand with book tour Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood sample positive with syphilis
Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Woman found dead in Melbourne park after horrific bashing
4
Partygoers warned after fourth measles case found in Wellington
5
Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:44
The BBC’s David Sillito takes a look back at her life.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea author Judith Kerr dies, aged 95
Radio stations around the world have dropped the late singer’s music.

Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit

Kris Jenner confirms grandson Psalm's name inspiration
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn’t disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater’s production of “King Lear,” about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Actor Geoffrey Rush gets $3 million defamation payout