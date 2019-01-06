Alternative US rock band Tool announces second New Zealand show after pre-sale tickets go in seconds

Alternative US rock band Tool has announced a second New Zealand show after pre-sales for their first show sold out in seconds.



Tickets went on pre-sale today at 2pm, with pre-sale tickets for the second Auckland show being offered shortly after.

"Thank goodness they added another show," Tool mega-fan Michael Buhagiar said after missing out on a pre-sale ticket to the first show.

Tool will play two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena, with the first show on Friday, February 28, and the second on Saturday, February 29.



It follows the back of Fear Inoculum, their first album in 13 years.



General tickets go on sale on November 22 at 2pm.





