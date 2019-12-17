Almost 2 million people sign petition calling for 'gay Jesus' Christmas special removed from Netflix

Almost two million people have signed a petition calling for Netflix' "gay Jesus" Christmas special to be removed from the streaming service.

A scene from Netflix' The First Temptation of Christ. Source: Supplied

The Brazilian dark comedy titled The First Temptation of Christ has sparked outrage after it depicted Jesus Christ as gay.

The petition is also asking for Porta dos Fundos (Back Door), the group behind the special to "be held responsible for the crime of villainous faith".

Until recently, works by the group had been posted on their YouTube channel, until Netflix bought their production and distribution rights.

The programme is described on Netflix as "Jesus, who's hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos."