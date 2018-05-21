 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


All of Me singer John Legend shares adorable first pic of baby with wife Chrissy Teigen

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feel "overwhelmed with love" after welcoming their son into the world.

Miles Theodore Stephens.

Source: Instagram

The 'Sports Illustrated' model posted a sweet message for her and John Legend's son and also revealed his name is Miles Theodore Stephens.

Alongside a post sharing the first picture of the tot, she wrote on Instagram: "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

John also shared the same picture and captioned it: "Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens."

The 32-year-old model has kept all the details about her new arrival a secret but did previously reveal that her baby son has the "same nose" as her daughter Luna.

Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty said when asked by a fan if her son looks like Luna: "Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he's litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. (sic)"

Chrissy announced the baby's arrival earlier this week with a sweet message on Twitter.

Alongside baby bottle emojis, she wrote: "Somebody's herrrrrrre! (sic)"

The couple previously admitted that they have been concerned about how well their daughter Luna, two, would adapt to having a sibling.

John said: "Luna's gonna be an issue. I think she'll probably have some growing pains because she's currently running the house right now. She's used to being the centre of everything right now so we'll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight."

Pregnancy hadn't been as easy for Chrissy this time around as she admitted it was tough as she already had a young child to look after too.

She said: "Your second pregnancy is harder because you have a kid already."

Whilst John added: "You have to divide your energy between raising a kid and carrying one as well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


2
Bailey Patmore

Police pursuit death: Grief-stricken mum of teen in car boot killed during pursuit pays tribute to son - 'He certainly touched many people's lives'


3

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:28
4
The Northland driver made a confronting compilation video and posted it to Facebook.

Raw video: Truckie's dashcam footage captures horrifying near misses on Kiwi roads


00:29
5
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 