All eyes on Beyonce ahead of today's Grammys but Adele could spoil her party

There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy's 59-year history.

There's only one battle to be watching this Monday and it's a musical one.
She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with I Am ... Sasha Fierce (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with Beyonce (Beck was the surprise winner).

Her Lemonade album is competing today, along with its hit Formation for record and song of the year.

Beyonce has lost record of the year four times, and she's marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with Single Ladies).

Beyonce's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010 with 21 and Rolling In the Deep.

While some critics argued that Beyonce's Lemonade was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele's 25 marked her comeback and became a multiplatinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over three million units in its first week.

The pop queen has copped a lot of criticism for the message about racial injustice in the US in her halftime show.
Their competition for album of the year includes Drake's multihit Views; Justin Bieber's redemption album Purpose; and country music rebel Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

Beyonce is the overall leader with nine nominations, including bids in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories. Adele is nominated for five awards.

Nominees battling Formation and Hello for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake's Work, twenty one pilots' Stressed Out and Lukas Graham's 7 Years.

The Magic Mike star competed against his wife on TV show Lip Sync Battle
Song of the year nominees are Formation, 'Hello, '7 Years, Mike Posner's I Took a Pill in Ibiza and Bieber's Love Yourself, shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, are nominated for best new artist with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as will Simpson, Graham, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.
Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Tributes for Prince and George Michael will take place, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honor the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever.

Behind Beyonce for top nominations is Rihanna, who is up for eight awards, including best urban contemporary album (Anti), pop duo/group performance (Work) and R&B song (Kiss It Better). Drake and Kanye West are also up for eight awards, including best rap album.

Chance the Rapper is competing for the latter honor. He has seven nominations, including three for best rap song.

Other nominees include David Bowie's Blackstar, his final album, released days after he died of cancer last year.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by "Late Late Show" host James Corden. Other performers include, Kelsea Ballerini, Cynthia Erivo and John Legend, William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

