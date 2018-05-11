 

Alien Weaponry's album earns praise from American music websites - 'Brave, innovative metal'

Kiwi Te Reo Māori hard rockers Alien Weaponry have received praise from notable American websites Loudwire and Revolver for their album Tū.

Alien Weaponry's new music video for their song Kai Tangata explores a brutal part of Aotearoa's history.
Source: 1 NEWS

The album entered the New Zealand charts at number one when it was released six weeks ago, and their single Kai Tangata is now being noticed overseas.

It was listed among the "Best Metal Songs of 2018" on Loudwire - "Like a cross between Sepultura's Roots and some modern djenty riffing" - and Kai Tangata featured in the "25 Best Albums of 2018 So Far" post on the Revolver website.

"This teenage trio may be helping to save an endangered language — Te Reo, in which they sing many of their most battle-ready songs — but what's even better is that they're doing so by making brave, innovative metal that bodes of a bright future for heavy music," wrote Brandon Geist.

The trio - Lewis de Jong, Henry de Jong and Ethan Trembath - are now heading off on tour in Australia, Europe and the UK.

