Alien Weaponry retell Te Arawa history in latest video release

Filmed in December 2020, and released last week, it features veteran stunt actor Dayna Grant as Kurangaituku, the bird-woman sorceress of Te Arawa fame.

Kiwi stuntwoman Dayna Grant. Source: TVNZ

By Bronson Eruera Perich

The single retells the story of Te Arawa ancestor Hatupatu who, according to ancestral accounts, was captured by a half-woman, half-bird sorceress named Kurangaituku.

The role of Hatupatu was played by rangatahi actor Te Tuhimāreikura Hopa. His background as a haka performer for Muriwhenua team Hātea made him ideal for the role. Mau taiaha (taiaha martial arts) movements are often used in haka, and he uses the same techniques in the video.

About Dayna Grant

Grant is a 25-year-veteran in the film industry. She's worked on series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Wonder Woman 1984 and Mulan.

In addition to her stunt work, she operates the NZ Stunt School.

In March 2021, Grant suffered a head injury while working on an upcoming series. Some four months later, she underwent surgery for an 8mm brain aneurysm.

A NZ Stunt School spokesperson confirmed Grant is still in post-surgery recovery.

The Hatupatu music video, and any of her other upcoming work, was filmed before her injury.