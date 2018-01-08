Alfred Molina speaks on Salma Hayek's Weinstein sexual harassment claims: 'I felt terrible for her'

Alfred Molina says he feels terrible for his Frida co-star Salma Hayek's experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

Hayek detailed sexual harassment from Weinstein during the production of Frida in a New York Times essay in December.

Speaking today on the Golden Globes red carpet, Molina says that Hayek is not one to exaggerate and is a serious, forthright woman and he was struck by her bravery. He says it's saddening and heartbreaking that she had to carry that weight for so long.

Sporting all black, down to his tie and his shirt, the Feud star said that it was a very small gesture of solidarity but hoped that out of small gestures comes big ones.