Aldous Harding wins APRA Silver Scroll award for The Barrel

Aldous Harding has taken out this year's APRA Silver Scroll Award for her song The Barrel.

The song was written by Hannah Topp and published by Native Tongue Music Publishing.

Harding beat out some stiff competition this year, up against fellow artists Avantdale Bowling Club, Benee, Tiny Ruins and The Beths.

While this is the artist's first Silver Scroll win, she also featured in the Marlon Williams track Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore, which won last year.

The awards were held in a star-studded ceremony at Auckland's Spark Arena, attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.