Alanis Morissette cancels Auckland concert due to coronavirus restrictions

Alanis Morissette has become the latest musician to cancel their upcoming New Zealand tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

PM Jacinda Ardern announced the drastic measure today as countries around the world shut down public events.

The Jagged Little Pill singer confirmed the news on her Facebook page last night.

"The safety and health of everyone comes first," she says.

Morissette was supposed to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena, which holds up to 12,000 people, on April 21.

New dates will be announced in due course, the promoter says, with attendees urged to hold on to their tickets in the meantime.

"Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase," the promoter says.

It's been 25 years since her hit album Jagged Little Pill was released.

Morissette's performance faced two key challenges as the Government ramps up its coronavirus outbreak.

As an incoming arrival, the singer and her band would be forced to undergo a 14-day self-isolation before being allowed to perform.

In a second and probably more significant blow, all crowds of more than 500 people are banned.

It comes after My Chemical Romance postponed their reunion tour in New Zealand, and Deftones cancelled their planned concert just days before they were due to take the stage in Auckland last week.

