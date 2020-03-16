Alanis Morissette cancels Auckland concert due to coronavirus restrictions

Alanis Morissette has become the latest musician to cancel their upcoming New Zealand tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Jagged Little Pill singer confirmed the news on her Facebook page last night.

"The safety and health of everyone comes first," she says.

Morissette was supposed to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena, which holds up to 12,000 people, on April 21.

New dates will be announced in due course, the promoter says, with attendees urged to hold on to their tickets in the meantime.

"Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase," the promoter says.

Morissette's performance faced two key challenges as the Government ramps up its coronavirus outbreak.

As an incoming arrival, the singer and her band would be forced to undergo a 14-day self-isolation before being allowed to perform.

In a second and probably more significant blow, all crowds of more than 500 people are banned.