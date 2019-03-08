TODAY |

After being called Tim Apple by Donald Trump, Apple boss responds in brilliant fashion

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has responded to a gaffe by US President Donald Trump by changing his name to Tim Apple on Twitter.

In a moment that has since gone viral, Mr Trump mistakenly called Mr Cook Tim Apple at a meeting at the White House. 

The slip-up from Mr Trump came while Mr Cook was attending a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the State Dining Room at the White House.

“I used to say, ‘Tim, you gotta start doing it here,’ and you really have. I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said.

The Apple CEO appeared unfazed.

