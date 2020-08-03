TODAY |

Adele shows support for Beyoncé's Black is King visual album

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Adele has supported "Queen" Beyonce on the release of her new album.

Adele supports Beyonce's new album. Source: Instagram

The Someone Like You hitmaker posted a picture of herself to Instagram knelt under a television which was showing Beyonce's Black Is King visual album.

She captioned the image: "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art (sic)"

It had previously been claimed that Beyonce and Adele had "bonded" over their weight loss journeys and sharing fitness tips.

A source said: "Beyonce is Adele's ultimate icon and they bonded over their weight loss journeys.

"She has helped her with her own fitness tips, as well as giving her a different outlook on it all, by teaching her to enjoy the work that she's putting in. The Oscars were her incentive to work hard, so she could show off the amazing results."

Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau courts more controversy, only player not to take a knee before Super League match
2
Two new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation facilities
3
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on police during Auckland traffic stop
4
Kiwis urged to check flu-like symptoms experienced during pine pollen season aren’t Covid-19
5
What New Zealand can learn from Melbourne's Covid-19 lockdown
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Trump insisting on classrooms reopening but his son's private school remains closed

Ruling overturning death penalty renews fairness debate in Boston Marathon bomber case

Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction by US Marshals Service

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business ahead of Trump's proposed ban