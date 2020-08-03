Adele shows support for Beyoncé's Black is King visual album

Adele has supported "Queen" Beyonce on the release of her new album.

Adele supports Beyonce's new album. Source: Instagram

The Someone Like You hitmaker posted a picture of herself to Instagram knelt under a television which was showing Beyonce's Black Is King visual album.

She captioned the image: "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art (sic)"

It had previously been claimed that Beyonce and Adele had "bonded" over their weight loss journeys and sharing fitness tips.

A source said: "Beyonce is Adele's ultimate icon and they bonded over their weight loss journeys.