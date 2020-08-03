Adele shows support for Beyoncé's Black is King visual album

Adele has supported "Queen" Beyonce on the release of her new album.
The Someone Like You hitmaker posted a picture of herself to Instagram knelt under a television which was showing Beyonce's Black Is King visual album.
She captioned the image: "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art (sic)"
It had previously been claimed that Beyonce and Adele had "bonded" over their weight loss journeys and sharing fitness tips.
A source said: "Beyonce is Adele's ultimate icon and they bonded over their weight loss journeys.
"She has helped her with her own fitness tips, as well as giving her a different outlook on it all, by teaching her to enjoy the work that she's putting in. The Oscars were her incentive to work hard, so she could show off the amazing results."