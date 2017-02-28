TODAY |

Adele’s estranged father dies, aged 57

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Adele’s father has died aged 57.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Evans, the estranged father of the ‘Hello’ hitmaker, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long.”

The 33-year-old singer has spoken of her fractured relationship with her father several times in the past, after Mark walked out on Adele’s mother, Penny, when the singer was just three years old.

Adele previously admitted she didn’t “hate” her father, but their relationship deteriorated further as her stardom grew.

In 2013, Mark revealed he was battling bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, eight-year-old Angelo, whom Adele has with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

However, the singer’s father claimed in 2015 that her album, ‘25’, had proved to be a cathartic period in their relationship and that they had patched up their dispute.

Mark even called the feud a “misunderstanding”, but those claims were countered by Adele in a speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards, in which she told her manager that she loved him “like I would love my dad”.

She said: “Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him.

“And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything.

“We’ve been together for ten years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much.

“I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer – who divorced Simon in 2019 – also failed to mention her father when she picked up the Album of the Year award at the same ceremony.

She added: “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Seven people injured, some critically, in multi-vehicle Papakura crash
3
Teenage boy sleeping in dumpster killed in South Australia accident
4
'I feel like this is crossing a line' - Hilary Barry gives Jeremy Wells a head massage
5
Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Seth Rogen opens up about therapy sessions to deal with pressures of fame
01:41

Elon Musk pokes fun at himself while hosting Saturday Night Live

00:22

Talking to people who make porn and people who consume it
05:45

Comedian Sera Devcich disappoints daughter with Dancing Queen Cupcakes