Adele reportedly finds new love with LeBron's agent

Adele has reportedly been dating sports agent Rich Paul for a "few months".

UK singer Adele. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 33-year-old singer and Rich - who is the agent of basketball star LeBron James - were recently spotted together at the NBA Finals, prompting speculation that they're now a couple.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst told listeners of 'The Lowe Post' during the game that Chris had brought "his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron".

He said at the time: "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they've come out in public together."

The high-profile duo have remained tight-lipped amid the speculation.

However, a source close to the situation has told People that they've been in a relationship for a "few months".

Adele - who has Angelo, eight, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - is currently preparing to release her long-awaited new album.

The London-born star hasn't released an album since '25' in 2015 and she's set to explore "what she's been going through" on her new record.

A source previously explained: "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."

After taking an extended break from the music business, Adele is now excited to return to the spotlight.

And the award-winning singer can't wait for her fans to hear her new material.

The insider shared: "The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it."

Adele's split from Simon has also helped to inspire some of her new songs.