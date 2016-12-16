 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Adele to perform at Grammy Awards for the fourth time

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Adele will be a performer for the 2017 Grammy Awards following much speculation she would be taking to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles next month. 

The 28-year-old singer will take to the stage to belt out a track from her multi-platinum selling album '25' at the prestigious ceremony which is being hosted by James Corden on February 12.

This will be Adele's fourth performance at the Grammys having previously sang at the event in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

And she has a great chance to walk away from the show with a trophy as she has been nominated in five categories including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2015 single 'Hello', whilst her album '25' will be in the category for Best Pop Vocal Album against Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' among others.

Linda didn't think she'd won. And then Mike Hosking called her.

Source: 1 NEWS

Adele - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her partner Simon Konecki - will be hoping her 2017 appearance goes better than last year's rendition of 'All I Ask' which was plagued by technical issues.

Speaking about the vocalist's bad luck, Neil Portnow - the President of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), the body that organises the Grammys - previously said: "We had the most complicated show on television. Period. End of story. With each musical performance, we change over the microphones, the wires. I mean, if you've been backstage - I can't understand how they get it done, but they do."

"All credit to her for how professional she is. Adele did a great job and we certainly don't like when those things happen, but those things happen sometimes."

Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have all also been confirmed as performers for the 2017 Grammys.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A tree has fallen on top of a car overnight in Onehunga.

Wild weather leaves more than 15,000 Auckland homes without power

00:09
2
The guard followed two woman to their car after they stole items from Countdown Mangere.

Raw: Security guard dragged across car park while trying to stop shoplifters in South Auckland

01:33
3
It's estimated Donald Trump drew about a third of Mr Obama's 1.8 million-strong crowd, and arguably a few more protesters.

Inauguration Day facing unflattering comparisons to Barack Obama's 8 years ago

00:21
4
In true modern day fashion, social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange


5
Tattoo of Jonah Lomu by Steve Butcher.

Auckland artist's stunning life-like Jonah Lomu tattoo wows social media

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ