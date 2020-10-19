Adele to host Saturday Night Live, 12 years on from first appearance on show

Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live.

UK singer Adele. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Rumour Has It hitmaker is set to helm the iconic show next Saturday (Sunday NZT), with H.E.R. as the musical guest.

She wrote on Instagram: "Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

"But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?



"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!

"I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week (sic)"

A signboard announcing SNL's host and musical guest next Saturday, October 24. Source: Saturday Night Live

For her fans, it may be some time before they get a new Adele album as she has "no idea" when her new music will be released.

When one fan commented on the snap, "Adele where's the album?"

The Hello hitmaker then replied: "I honestly have no idea."

It was previously reported that the award-winning singer had "been pouring her heart and soul" into the new record and has been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.