 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Adele heartbroken after forced to cancel two sold-out London shows

share

Source:

Associated Press

Grammy award winner Adele says she's heartbroken after being forced to cancel two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Source: Associated Press

The British singer says her vocal cords have been damaged and a doctor advised her not to perform over the weekend.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn't think she would have been able to make it through the show.

She said she "simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

The singer says she also considered miming her way through the concerts, but adds that she has "never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there".

Related

Music

01:25
The Grammy award winning singer's hit song Hello was met with booming cheers from thousands of Kiwis.

'I don't know if I'll ever tour again' - Adele pens heartfelt goodbye to fans on final night of world tour
00:30
The pop superstar, who hails from North London, did her best to raise spirits at the scene of the horrifying fire.

Adele gives tea and hugs to brave Grenfell Tower firefighters in 'wonderfully grounded' display of gratitude

00:30
The pop superstar, who hails from North London, did her best to raise spirits at the scene of the horrifying fire.

Watch: Adele gives tea and hugs to brave Grenfell Tower firefighters in 'wonderfully grounded' display of gratitude

Hello, is this really Adele?

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

00:20
2
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

As it happened: Lions keep series alive with thrilling win over 14-man All Blacks

00:26
3
The All Blacks loose forward admitted he knew someone would have to come off early in the All Blacks' 24-21 loss.

'You gotta trust what the coaches see' - Jerome Kaino humbly accepts early substitution after SBW red card


00:22
4
The All Blacks fullback wasn't hiding from his or his team's mistakes in tonight's 24-21 loss.

'I missed that tackle in the corner' - Brutally honest Israel Dagg says Lions wanted the win more

02:12
5
The girl's parents are now in a standoff with the DHB about how best to care for her.

Parents of paralysed girl in stand-off with Auckland health officials to have her live at home

Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Adele heartbroken after forced to cancel two sold-out London shows

The British singer says her vocal cords have been damaged and a doctor advised her not to perform over the weekend.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologises to migrants

Mr Shaw is apologising for talking about numbers in the immigration debate when values are more important.

00:20
The No. 8 crashed over in the corner for a try that was the beginning of an incredible 24-21 comeback victory.

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick shows his class as SBW shocker gifts Lions win

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the Lions in Wellington.

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ