Actress Tanya Roberts died from a UTI

Tanya Roberts died from a urinary tract infection, it's been revealed.

The James Bond actress died in Los Angeles after her death had been prematurely confirmed by her publicist, and it has now been confirmed her cause of death was a UTI which spread to other parts of her body, including her blood stream.

Her publicist Mike Pingel confirmed to People magazine: "With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Tanya Roberts. Source: Associated Press

“[Her cause of death] was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream.”

Mike then added that fans of Tanya who wish to honour her memory can do so by donating to the animal charity, ASPCA.

He added: "Roberts was an animal rights activist in lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA.

“An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death."

Tanya was best known for her role as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in the 1985 Bond movie A View to a Kill and also appeared in flick such as The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle.

Her partner, Lance O’Brien, had previously discovered the star was still alive mid-interview after the premature confirmation of her passing.

Lance - who had been in a relationship with the former Bond girl for nearly two decades – was being interviewed by Inside Edition when he paused to take a phone call from the doctors.

Speaking to the doctors on the phone, Lance said: "Now, you're telling me she's alive? The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team.”